Vijay & Anasuya – The Saga continues…

The war between Vijay Devarakonda and Anusuya continues. It first began when Anasuya objected to the usage of cuss words targeted at mothers in the movie Arjun Reddy (2017). While Vijay Devarakonda kept mum, his fans and common audience condemned Anusuya’s hypocrisy and questioned her double standards for hosting a comedy program where women were vilified and mocked while acting as a crusader for women’s self respect. Readers may be aware that Anasuya hosted ETV Jabardasth program for many years where certain skits earned ignominy for vulgar jokes and age/body shaming of women, inviting the ire of women’s associations on many occasions.

The issue took a backseat when Vijay offered to bury the hatchet by offering Anasuya a role in his home production – Meeku Matrame Cheptha (2019). Things became uglier when Liger (2022) released and tanked at the box office. Anasuya expressed happiness at the movie’s failure, inferring that justice was served for insulting mothers. Vijay’s fans trolled Anasuya, referring to her as “aunty”, ridiculing her dressing and item song appearances. Common audience faulted Anasuya for celebrating a movie’s failure, being an actress and a member of the film industry herself.

Yesterday, Anasuya sprung back to action when she mocked the poster of upcoming movie Kushi starring Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha where the title poster had a prefix of “The” before Vijay’s name. She opined that it is ludicrous to have “The” as a prefix before someone’s name calling it “paityam” or craziness. Needless to say, Vijay’s fans are going berserk on Anasuya.

It is reliably learnt that Anasuya’s angst over Vijay is beyond the use of an abusive word in a movie that was released 6 years ago. Apparently, Vijay Devarakonda and Bharadwaj, Anasuya’s husband had a scuffle at a party when the latter made fun of Vijay’s movie result. Vijay strongly rebuked Anasuya and her husband for their untoward comments. It is also learnt that Vijay referred to Bharadwaj as someone who depended on his wife’s name and earnings.

This incident irked Anasuya who continues her tirade against Vijay whenever his new movie is round the corner. While Vijay maintains silence, his fans retaliate by trolling Anasuya on social media.