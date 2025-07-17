Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue

Talented Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Kingdom and the film is gearing up for July 31st release across the globe. Vijay Deverakonda has commenced the promotions of the film and he was down with fever. He is suffering from Dengue currently and is hospitalized. The actor is expected to take a week to recover completely and he will resume the promotions of the film in a week. Kingdom is a crucial film for the actor and the entire team is super confident on the film. Anirudh is working on the background score of this action drama.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom will have a grand release. The film is the costliest attempt in the career of Vijay Deverakonda and a major portion underwent reshoots. The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Wishing Vijay Deverakonda a speedy recovery.