Home > Politics

Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback

Vijayawada’s political landscape is witnessing a dramatic turn as former MP Kesineni Nani appears set for a major comeback. After months of political silence, Nani has begun holding meetings with supporters and close associates, signalling renewed activity. His re-entry is gaining attention, especially as his brother Kesineni Chinni currently represents Vijayawada as a TDP MP.

Nani, who won the Lok Sabha seat twice on a TDP ticket, contested the 2024 elections as a YSRCP candidate but lost to his own brother. Soon after, he announced that he would step away from politics. However, recent developments suggest that he has reconsidered his decision. Changing equations in Vijayawada seem to have reopened the political path for him.

Sources say Nani has been holding crucial discussions in Delhi with key national leaders. Rising criticism against his brother within the TDP is believed to have motivated him to step forward once again and prove his political relevance. His return is now a widely discussed topic in political circles.

With the BJP–TDP–Jana Sena alliance in place, there is speculation about where Nani may head. Some reports suggest that even if the TDP opposes his entry into the BJP, national leaders may still welcome him if they decide he can strengthen their position in Vijayawada.

To rebuild his base, Nani is reportedly planning tours across all seven Assembly segments in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency. He aims to reconnect with his followers and assess ground-level support. He is also expected to finalise his party choice based on local political conditions.

What remains certain is that Kesineni Nani plans to contest the next election. His moves have revived interest in Vijayawada politics, and many are watching closely to see which direction his comeback will take.

Previous Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
