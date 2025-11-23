Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear instructions that every road in Andhra Pradesh must be pothole-free by the end of December. He held a detailed teleconference with Roads and Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and senior officials to review the state’s road conditions and ongoing repair work.

Naidu told officials to personally inspect all development and maintenance works. He asked them to take strict action against contractors who have still not started their allotted projects. He stressed that quality must not be compromised under any circumstances. He also advised the use of modern technology and innovative materials to ensure strong, long-lasting roads.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government placed a high priority on road infrastructure from the beginning. Under the “Mission Pothole-Free Roads” programme, the government allocated ₹861 crore last year. Within one year, the administration has approved ₹2,500 crore for improving 5,471 kilometres of roads. Another 274 projects covering 2,104 kilometres have been cleared with a budget of ₹1,000 crore.

Heavy rains caused by repeated cyclones damaged thousands of kilometres of the road network. Naidu announced that ₹500 crore has been proposed for emergency repairs across 9,101 kilometres, including 4,794 kilometres badly hit by recent storms.

He also revealed that the previous government left unpaid bills of ₹4,000 crore. The current administration has already cleared ₹1,900 crore and will continue payments every month. Officials assured that all repair works will begin immediately and will be completed by the end of December.