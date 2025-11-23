x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End

chandrababu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear instructions that every road in Andhra Pradesh must be pothole-free by the end of December. He held a detailed teleconference with Roads and Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and senior officials to review the state’s road conditions and ongoing repair work.

Naidu told officials to personally inspect all development and maintenance works. He asked them to take strict action against contractors who have still not started their allotted projects. He stressed that quality must not be compromised under any circumstances. He also advised the use of modern technology and innovative materials to ensure strong, long-lasting roads.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government placed a high priority on road infrastructure from the beginning. Under the “Mission Pothole-Free Roads” programme, the government allocated ₹861 crore last year. Within one year, the administration has approved ₹2,500 crore for improving 5,471 kilometres of roads. Another 274 projects covering 2,104 kilometres have been cleared with a budget of ₹1,000 crore.

Heavy rains caused by repeated cyclones damaged thousands of kilometres of the road network. Naidu announced that ₹500 crore has been proposed for emergency repairs across 9,101 kilometres, including 4,794 kilometres badly hit by recent storms.

He also revealed that the previous government left unpaid bills of ₹4,000 crore. The current administration has already cleared ₹1,900 crore and will continue payments every month. Officials assured that all repair works will begin immediately and will be completed by the end of December.

Next Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback Previous Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
else

TRENDING

image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Latest

image
Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Most Read

image
Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Speaker Issues Notice to Kadiyam Srihari Amid Disqualification Row

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025