x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Rithu Becomes Captain, and Family Week Brings Warmth to the House

Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film NC24 unveiled the title and first look. Directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film now proudly carries the imposing title Vrushakarma- a term that signifies one whose actions are virtuous, perfectly mirroring the protagonist’s moral core.

Superstar Mahesh Babu extended birthday wishes to Naga Chaitanya by unveiling the title and first-look poster. The poster introduces Naga Chaitanya in a never-before-seen rugged appearance. Sporting a torn T-shirt, a carved physique, and a striking new hairstyle, he stands gripping an iron rod, eyes blazing with intensity, and lets out a powerful roar. The dusty ambiance, coupled with collapsing old structures in the background, lends the poster a raw, mystical energy.

Naga Chaitanya’s transformation is bold and commanding, showcasing the effort he has invested in embodying this fierce role. The title and the first look together promise a narrative rooted in conflict, and moral strength. The first look poster indeed makes a strong impression.

Vrushakarma is being mounted on a grand scale by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, with Bapineedu presenting the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the female lead, while the team is currently shooting on an extensive set in Hyderabad.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End Previous Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
else

TRENDING

image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
image
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
image
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Rithu Becomes Captain, and Family Week Brings Warmth to the House

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
image
Speaker Issues Notice to Kadiyam Srihari Amid Disqualification Row
image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025