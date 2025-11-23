Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film NC24 unveiled the title and first look. Directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film now proudly carries the imposing title Vrushakarma- a term that signifies one whose actions are virtuous, perfectly mirroring the protagonist’s moral core.

Superstar Mahesh Babu extended birthday wishes to Naga Chaitanya by unveiling the title and first-look poster. The poster introduces Naga Chaitanya in a never-before-seen rugged appearance. Sporting a torn T-shirt, a carved physique, and a striking new hairstyle, he stands gripping an iron rod, eyes blazing with intensity, and lets out a powerful roar. The dusty ambiance, coupled with collapsing old structures in the background, lends the poster a raw, mystical energy.

Naga Chaitanya’s transformation is bold and commanding, showcasing the effort he has invested in embodying this fierce role. The title and the first look together promise a narrative rooted in conflict, and moral strength. The first look poster indeed makes a strong impression.

Vrushakarma is being mounted on a grand scale by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, with Bapineedu presenting the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the female lead, while the team is currently shooting on an extensive set in Hyderabad.