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Home > Movie News

Satya’s Jetlee Locks Its Release Date

Published on April 17, 2026 by swathy

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Satya’s Jetlee Locks Its Release Date

Satya has teamed up once again with director Ritesh Rana, reviving their successful collaboration for Jetlee, a film that leans heavily into offbeat humor and action-packed storytelling. Known for their distinctive style from the Mathu Vadalara series, the duo appears ready to deliver another entertaining ride filled with quirky moments and unexpected twists.

Promotions for Jetlee have already struck a chord with audiences. Carrying that momentum forward, the makers have now locked May 1st as the worldwide theatrical release date, positioning the film perfectly to capitalize on the summer holiday crowd. The release poster offers a peek into the film’s vibe, featuring Satya and Vennela Kishore, suggesting a mix of humor and action.

The film is produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu under Clap Entertainment, with Mythri Movie Makers backing it as the presenting banner. Adding glamour to the project, Miss Universe India Rhea Singha steps in as the female lead.

Backed by a proven combo and growing buzz, the film is shaping up as a promising entertainer aimed at delivering a refreshing dose of laughter and action this summer.

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