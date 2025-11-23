x
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse

Bhagyashri Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and she played the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. The actress is busy with several Telugu and Tamil films. Her performance in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha received wide appreciation and everyone is talking about the performance of this beauty. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Ram’s upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka. The grand musical night of the film took place last night in Vizag and Ram made a big statement about the actress.

“After so many years, we have an actress Bhagyashri Borse who can do glamorous roles and perform well as an actress. Her performance in her recent film was appreciated. Me and my director Mahesh are left blank for her performance in some of the scenes. Bhagyashri, I don’t think you deserve an award, awards deserve you because they have a value” told Ram. Andhra King Taluka is directed by P Mahesh Babu and Ram, Bhagyashri Borse, Upendra played the lead roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film releases on November 28th across the globe.

