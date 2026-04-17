Jai Bhim Combo Back on Cards

Jai Bhim has been a memorable film in the career of Suriya. The film had a direct digital release on OTT due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The latest news is that Jai Bhim combo is back on cards. TJ Gnanavel will soon direct Suriya in one more film and it is said to be a realistic attempt. The director is currently working on the script.

Suriya’s production house Zhagaram Studios will bankroll the project and an announcement will be made soon. After the super success of Jai Bhim, TJ Gnanavel directed Superstar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan and the film failed to live up to the expectations. Now, he is all set to direct Suriya again. Suriya has completed the shoots of Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. Both these films will be released in a gap of three months. Suriya is shooting for his 47th film directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan.