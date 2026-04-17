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Home > Movie News

Big Twist in Jacqueline Fernandez’s Case

Published on April 17, 2026 by swathy

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Big Twist in Jacqueline Fernandez’s Case

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has established her career in Bollywood and she has done ample number of Indian films. She has been facing allegations in a money-laundering case along with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The investigation has been going on for years and Sukesh posted frequent updates about their relationship. Jacqueline Fernandez told a Delhi court today that she is ready to turn an approver in the money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez will have to make a formal request to the officials of the Enforcement Directorate very soon.

The statement of Jacqueline Fernandez will be recorded by the ED officials and the decision about moving her application will be made by the agency. Earlier to this, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the criminal proceedings on Jacqueline Fernandez. Her alleged boyfriend and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been facing allegations in money laundering and multiple cases have been registered. He made public statements about the expensive gifts he offered for Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress several times revealed that she has no connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar calling the allegations baseless.

She was named as co-accused in the chargesheet that was filed by ED in August 2022. The investigation unearthed that Jacqueline Fernandez has accepted gifts worth Rs 7 crores from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. After the arrest of the conman, all the existing data on her mobile phone was deleted.

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