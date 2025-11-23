Chiru starts the action spectacle Prabhas and Sandeep’s Spirit

The powerhouse collaboration of India’s biggest star Prabhas and sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially commenced, with their film SPIRIT going on floors. The much-awaited muhurat ceremony was a star-studded affair, with the auspicious start marked by the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

He gave the first clap on the auspicious occasion. Prabhas was present at the event and they both shook hands. This special moment has been released by the makers and the photo is making huge sensation in social media. Produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, SPIRIT is shaping up to be an explosive, pan-world action thriller. Vanga, who has an established track record with a rare hat-trick of hits, is bringing big-scale storytelling to the global stage.

The first shooting schedule has begun, uniting a stellar cast. Triptii Dimri, fresh off her success in Vanga’s Animal, is paired opposite Prabhas, promising a fresh and exciting on-screen dimension. Supporting them are seasoned actors Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana in key roles.

The excitement is already palpable, having been fueled by the unique “SOUND-STORY” audio teaser released earlier on Prabhas’s birthday, which received an overwhelming reception without a single visual. Reflecting its massive scale, SPIRIT is set to be a truly global release, planned in nine languages.