Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Chiru starts the action spectacle Prabhas and Sandeep’s Spirit

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

The powerhouse collaboration of India’s biggest star Prabhas and sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially commenced, with their film SPIRIT going on floors. The much-awaited muhurat ceremony was a star-studded affair, with the auspicious start marked by the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

He gave the first clap on the auspicious occasion. Prabhas was present at the event and they both shook hands. This special moment has been released by the makers and the photo is making huge sensation in social media. Produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, SPIRIT is shaping up to be an explosive, pan-world action thriller. Vanga, who has an established track record with a rare hat-trick of hits, is bringing big-scale storytelling to the global stage.

The first shooting schedule has begun, uniting a stellar cast. Triptii Dimri, fresh off her success in Vanga’s Animal, is paired opposite Prabhas, promising a fresh and exciting on-screen dimension. Supporting them are seasoned actors Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana in key roles.

The excitement is already palpable, having been fueled by the unique “SOUND-STORY” audio teaser released earlier on Prabhas’s birthday, which received an overwhelming reception without a single visual. Reflecting its massive scale, SPIRIT is set to be a truly global release, planned in nine languages.

