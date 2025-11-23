x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani's Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Chiranjeevi's Special Birthday Gift To Anil Ravipudi

Published on November 23, 2025

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned his director’s birthday into a memorable occasion by personally inviting Anil Ravipudi to his home and presenting him with a high-end wristwatch. The celebration was not merely a mark of appreciation; it also reflected the star’s admiration for Anil Ravipudi’s creative approach while working on the much-anticipated Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Chiranjeevi has long been known for honoring talent and hard work with thoughtful, and often luxurious gifts. This latest gesture toward Anil Ravipudi, who has consistently delivered commercial hits, represents a notable endorsement from the megastar, especially as the duo prepares a festive family entertainer for Sankranti 2026.

This tradition of turning appreciation into meaningful keepsakes has become part of Chiranjeevi’s larger persona. Whether gifting an Omega watch to Director Bobby after the success of Waltair Veerayya or presenting other treasured items to collaborators, these acts are widely seen as high-profile acknowledgments of talent.

For fans, the gesture offers an early glimpse of the chemistry and confidence behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, promising a festive treat when the film hits screens next year.

