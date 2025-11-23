Chiranjeevi’s Special Birthday Gift To Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned his director’s birthday into a memorable occasion by personally inviting Anil Ravipudi to his home and presenting him with a high-end wristwatch. The celebration was not merely a mark of appreciation; it also reflected the star’s admiration for Anil Ravipudi’s creative approach while working on the much-anticipated Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Chiranjeevi has long been known for honoring talent and hard work with thoughtful, and often luxurious gifts. This latest gesture toward Anil Ravipudi, who has consistently delivered commercial hits, represents a notable endorsement from the megastar, especially as the duo prepares a festive family entertainer for Sankranti 2026.

This tradition of turning appreciation into meaningful keepsakes has become part of Chiranjeevi’s larger persona. Whether gifting an Omega watch to Director Bobby after the success of Waltair Veerayya or presenting other treasured items to collaborators, these acts are widely seen as high-profile acknowledgments of talent.

For fans, the gesture offers an early glimpse of the chemistry and confidence behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, promising a festive treat when the film hits screens next year.