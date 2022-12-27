Waltair Veerayya Title Song: Electrifying

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s crazy project Waltair Veerayya co-starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja in a power-packed role is getting ready for Sankranthi release on January 13th. In the interim, promotional activities are happening aggressively for the movie.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who is the best pick for mass and commercial entertainers lived up to the expectations with the first two songs. The makers today released the third and title song of Waltair Veerayya which exceeded our expectations.

DSP’s instrumentation is incredible and the sounds of each instrument stir us up. Chandrabose deserves special mention for his powerful lyrics, wherein Anurag Kulkarni crooned the number dynamically. This electrifying song is going to give a different experience altogether when we watch it with complete visuals in theatres.

The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers features Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.