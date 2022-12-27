Telugu Desam Party (TDP) AP unit president, K Atchen Naidu, on Tuesday felt that the time has come to safeguard the fruits of Independence and called upon all the sections of society in the State to come onto a common platform for upholding the democratic values.

Wrapping up the all-party meet on ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism-Save Democracy’ in Vijayawada, Atchen Naidu said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, came to power by making a promise to the people that he would impose total prohibition and he even included it in his election manifesto. But the fact remains that several people in the State have lost their lives due to consumption of adulterated liquor, the TDP state unit president said.

Thanking profusely to all those who have given valuable advice, Atchen Naidu felt that the time has come for all the Opposition parties’ leaders to join hands for upholding the democratic values. This platform will fight unitedly if injustice is done to anyone, he said and wanted such platforms to be set up at all districts, mandal and constituency headquarters in the State.

Observing that the people, particularly the Dalits, Muslims, and the downtrodden sections of society, have lost their freedom during Jagan Reddy’s tenure, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is adopting a vengeful attitude towards all these sections. “If, even by mistake, Jagan comes back to power all will have to desert the State,” Atchen Naidu remarked.

Stating that a memorandum be prepared to be submitted soon to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the TDP state unit president said that an all-party committee be formed to go to Macherla to visit those who are affected with the recent unrest there.

The all-party meeting passed resolutions unitedly condemning the recent undemocratic and violent incidents that took place in the State and submit a memoranda to the Governor and the CJI, who is visiting the State soon.

Resolutions were also passed to form a common platform to strengthen the fight for upholding the democratic values, to stand by those who are affected with unilateral action of police and to regularly organise various programmes to bring awareness among the people.