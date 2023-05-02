Weekend Box-office: Virupaksha on the Top

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent and Mani Ratnam’s PS2 released on Friday with huge expectations. Agent is racing towards one of the biggest debacles of Telugu cinema. The makers will stare at huge losses and the film failed to make any impact over the long weekend. PS2 opened on a dull note and remained low during the weekend. But the film will complete its first week on a comfortable note while Agent will struggle on the weekdays.

Sai Tej’s Virupaksha dominated the Tollywood box-office over the long weekend. The film witnessed packed houses on Sunday and Monday across the Telugu states. Virupaksha has taken the top slot for the last weekend at the Tollywood box-office. Virupaksha marks a perfect comeback for Sai Dharam Tej after the actor suffered a major road accident. Debutant Karthik Dandu directed the film and Samyuktha played the leading lady. Gopichand’s Rama Baanam and Allari Naresh’s Ugram are releasing this Friday.