Allari Naresh Worked 16 Hours A Day For 73 Days For Ugram

Naandhi combination – Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala is back with Ugram releasing on May 4th. Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Sundeep Kishan, Harish Shankar, and Anil Ravipudi are the Guests for the event.

Speaking at the event, Allari Naresh said, “Ugram is my 60th film. There are many directors, writers and producers in this journey. Thanks to everyone on this occasion. The team that worked in Naandhi almost worked for Ugram. When Vijay and I thought of this film, we thought it should go beyond Naandhi. Vijay, Sid, Abburi Ravi garu, Sricharan along with me worked hard to meet those expectations. Our producers Sahu and Harish did not compromise anywhere”.

“We worked almost sixteen hours a day for 73 days for Ugram. Fight Master Ramakrishna Master, Prudhvi Master Venkat Master designed high intense action sequences. It has six fights. Ugram is a new dimension of me. Intense Naresh will be seen in it. Naandhi was well received. I wish you support this movie ten times more than that. Please watch the movie when it will release on May 5,” the actor added.

Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Sundeep Kishan, Harish Shankar, and Anil Ravipudi have come in support of Naresh and the film. They were in high praise for Allari Naresh’s cool nature and wished Ugram will become a big success like Naandhi.