Virupaksha 11 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster Run

Virupaksha had a fantastic extended second weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 7.65 Cr in the last 4 days. The total distributor share of the film after 11 days stands at 37.10 Cr with a gross of 72 Cr. All the distributors of film are into profits and all will be getting their 20% commission and then the overflow after that. The film is on a Blockbuster run and will easily feed theatres for another week. This has happened with the only other film this year which is Waltair Veerayya.
|Area
|11 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 days Worldwide Collections
|first weekend worldwide collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|14 Cr (including GST)
|11.10 Cr (including GST)
|9.54 Cr (including GST)
|8.50 Cr (including GST)
|7.20 Cr (including GST)
|1.82 Cr (including GST)
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|4.59 Cr
|3.62 Cr
|3.15 Cr
|2.78 Cr
|2.31 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|4 Cr
|UA
|4.43 Cr (including GST)
|3.24 Cr (including GST)
|2.78 Cr (including GST)
|2.45 Cr (including GST)
|2.05 Cr (including GST)
|0.58 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|2.12Cr
|1.68 Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.38 Cr
|1.19 Cr
|0.46 Cr
|East
|2.22Cr
|1.76 Cr
|1.51Cr
|1.32 Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|Krishna
|2.09 Cr (including GST)
|1.63 Cr (including GST)
|1.43 Cr (including GST)
|1.28 Cr (including GST)
|1.09Cr (including GST)
|0.32 Cr (including GST)
|West
|1.57Cr
|1.23 Cr
|1.08 Cr
|0.97 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|Nellore
|0.98Cr
|0.77 Cr
|0.69 Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|AP/TS
|32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST)
|25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
|21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)
|19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)
|16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)
|4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)
|11 Cr ratio
|ROI
|2.55Cr
|2.05 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|1.60 Cr
|1.40 Cr
|0.30 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|Overseas
|5.65Cr
|4.45 Cr
|3.65 Cr
|3.25 Cr
|2.90 Cr
|1.05 Cr
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST)
|31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)
|27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)
|24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
|20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)
|6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|72.10Cr
|56 Cr
|47.4 Cr
|41.5 Cr
|35 Cr
|10 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|25Cr
|25 Cr
|25Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr