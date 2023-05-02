Virupaksha 11 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster Run

Virupaksha had a fantastic extended second weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 7.65 Cr in the last 4 days. The total distributor share of the film after 11 days stands at 37.10 Cr with a gross of 72 Cr. All the distributors of film are into profits and all will be getting their 20% commission and then the overflow after that. The film is on a Blockbuster run and will easily feed theatres for another week. This has happened with the only other film this year which is Waltair Veerayya.

Area11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections5 Days Collections4 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business
Nizam14 Cr (including GST)11.10 Cr (including GST)9.54 Cr (including GST)8.50 Cr (including GST)7.20 Cr (including GST)1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr
Ceeded4.59 Cr3.62 Cr3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr2.31 Cr0.54 Cr 4 Cr
UA4.43 Cr (including GST)3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST)2.45 Cr (including GST)
2.05 Cr (including GST)0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.12Cr1.68 Cr1.52Cr1.38 Cr1.19 Cr0.46 Cr
East 2.22Cr1.76 Cr1.51Cr1.32 Cr1.10 Cr0.40 Cr
Krishna2.09 Cr (including GST)1.63 Cr (including GST)1.43 Cr (including GST)1.28 Cr (including GST)1.09Cr (including GST)0.32 Cr (including GST)
West1.57Cr1.23 Cr1.08 Cr0.97 Cr0.85 Cr0.47 Cr
Nellore0.98Cr 0.77 Cr0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr0.54 Cr0.20 Cr
AP/TS32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST)25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)11 Cr ratio
ROI2.55Cr2.05 Cr1.75 Cr1.60 Cr1.40 Cr0.30 Cr1.30 Cr
Overseas5.65Cr4.45 Cr3.65 Cr3.25 Cr2.90 Cr1.05 Cr1.50 Cr
Worldwide Share40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST)31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross72.10Cr56 Cr47.4 Cr41.5 Cr35 Cr10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25Cr25 Cr25Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr

