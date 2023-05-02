Virupaksha 11 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster Run

Virupaksha had a fantastic extended second weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 7.65 Cr in the last 4 days. The total distributor share of the film after 11 days stands at 37.10 Cr with a gross of 72 Cr. All the distributors of film are into profits and all will be getting their 20% commission and then the overflow after that. The film is on a Blockbuster run and will easily feed theatres for another week. This has happened with the only other film this year which is Waltair Veerayya.

Area 11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 5 Days Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections first weekend worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 14 Cr (including GST) 11.10 Cr (including GST) 9.54 Cr (including GST) 8.50 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr (including GST) 1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr Ceeded 4.59 Cr 3.62 Cr 3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr 2.31 Cr 0.54 Cr 4 Cr UA 4.43 Cr (including GST) 3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST) 2.45 Cr (including GST)

2.05 Cr (including GST) 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.12Cr 1.68 Cr 1.52Cr 1.38 Cr 1.19 Cr 0.46 Cr East 2.22Cr 1.76 Cr 1.51Cr 1.32 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.40 Cr Krishna 2.09 Cr (including GST) 1.63 Cr (including GST) 1.43 Cr (including GST) 1.28 Cr (including GST) 1.09Cr (including GST) 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 1.57Cr 1.23 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.97 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.47 Cr Nellore 0.98Cr 0.77 Cr 0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr 0.54 Cr 0.20 Cr AP/TS 32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST) 25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)

21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST) 19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST) 16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST) 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) 11 Cr ratio ROI 2.55Cr 2.05 Cr 1.75 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.40 Cr 0.30 Cr 1.30 Cr Overseas 5.65Cr 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 3.25 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.05 Cr 1.50 Cr Worldwide Share 40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST) 31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST) 27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST) 24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)

20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST) 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 72.10Cr 56 Cr 47.4 Cr 41.5 Cr 35 Cr 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25Cr 25 Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr