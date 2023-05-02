Pawan Kalyan focused on OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is juggling between the sets of three films. The top actor completed a long schedule of OG in Mumbai and he commenced the new schedule of the film today. A song on Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan is canned in Mahabaleshwar from today. Some of the talkie portions also will be shot in the new schedule of OG. Sujeeth wrapped up the first schedule of the film on time and Pawan Kalyan allocated dates for the film in the new schedule.

Pawan Kalyan is said to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu which was delayed from years. Krish is the director and there are lot of speculations about the film. Pawan also completed the first schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Hyderabad and he will complete a small portion for the film this month. The release dates of these films will be finalized soon after the shooting portions are wrapped up. Pawan Kalyan is keen to turn active in politics.