Exclusive: T Series funding big for Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule would be one of the costliest film releasing next year in India. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar hiked their fee after the first installment ended up as a super hit. There is a huge demand for the Hindi rights. The makers are yet to close the non-theatrical deals and they are quoting big amounts. The audio rights of the film are sold for Rs 65 crores. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are also taking a look on the business deals. The makers have to pool big money for the upcoming schedules.

T Series is said to have been funding big for Pushpa: The Rule. The makers recently met Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai and inked a deal. It is unclear if T Series will hold the Hindi rights of the film. Pushpa: The Rule is made on a lavish scale and the film is expected to release in summer next year. A huge portion of the film will be shot in Bangkok and Europe. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahaad Faasil, Anasuya and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music, and background score for this action thriller.