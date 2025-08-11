Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice

With no new releases on Friday, Kannada animated film Mahavatar Narasimha has shown a pure dominance all over the country in the last weekend. Mahavatar Narasimha turned out to be the first choice for the second consecutive weekend after the film gained momentum after the release. Considering the budgets and the release, Mahavatar Narasimha is making massive money all over. The box-office numbers are quite consistent all over.

Mahavatar Narasimha is a huge profitable film for everyone involved. Telugu film Kingdom remained low over the weekend. Kannada film Su From So received positive reviews but the footfalls aren’t encouraging. Mahesh Babu’s classic Athadu opened with a bang but the film too did not collect big money in its re-release. Hindi film Saiyaara has been decent in cities in the limited screens. All the other films and releases failed to make an impact. On the whole, it is the show of Mahavatar Narasimha over the last weekend.