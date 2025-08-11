x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice

Published on August 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice
image
NTR keeps it Aggressive, Hrithik is Simple
image
Photos: War 2 Pre release Event
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise

Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice

With no new releases on Friday, Kannada animated film Mahavatar Narasimha has shown a pure dominance all over the country in the last weekend. Mahavatar Narasimha turned out to be the first choice for the second consecutive weekend after the film gained momentum after the release. Considering the budgets and the release, Mahavatar Narasimha is making massive money all over. The box-office numbers are quite consistent all over.

Mahavatar Narasimha is a huge profitable film for everyone involved. Telugu film Kingdom remained low over the weekend. Kannada film Su From So received positive reviews but the footfalls aren’t encouraging. Mahesh Babu’s classic Athadu opened with a bang but the film too did not collect big money in its re-release. Hindi film Saiyaara has been decent in cities in the limited screens. All the other films and releases failed to make an impact. On the whole, it is the show of Mahavatar Narasimha over the last weekend.

Previous NTR keeps it Aggressive, Hrithik is Simple
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice
image
NTR keeps it Aggressive, Hrithik is Simple
image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise

Latest

image
Weekend Releases: Mahavatar Narasimha turns First Choice
image
NTR keeps it Aggressive, Hrithik is Simple
image
Photos: War 2 Pre release Event
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise

Most Read

image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Mallareddy takes U turn after retirement comments go viral
image
YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet