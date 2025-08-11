NTR keeps it Aggressive, Hrithik is Simple

The promotions of War 2 are not upto the mark, feels the fans. S Naga Vamsi who acquired the Telugu rights of War 2 has conducted a massive event in Hyderabad. The film’s lead actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR were present for the event. NTR has been quite aggressive with his speech and he sounded extremely confident in the film. He reminded his grandfather Late NTR and his father along with his family members who have been his strength from his early days.

He also said that War 2 would make everyone proud. Tarak, who generally keeps it simple and straight, sounded very aggressive last night. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is simple and he heaped praise on NTR. He also appreciated the hard work, efforts of NTR and Hrithik had a special mention about the cooking skills of NTR. Both Hrithik and NTR complemented each other. War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th release. YRF is the production house of this big-budget attempt.