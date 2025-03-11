Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?

Gone are the days of family legacy and the audience are not much bothered about the previous generations of actors. Akkineni youngsters Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are struggling. Thandel is a relief for Naga Chaitanya and the actor has to deliver consistent hits. He could not deliver back-to-back hits in his career and his market is unstable. It all depends on the pre-release buzz and the combinations. Akhil is yet to score a solid hit and he has taken a long break. An experienced actor like Nagarjuna is not investing in his sons. He has a huge backup like Annapurna Studios including all the resources and he can invest lavishly on his sons.

Nagarjuna is one of the wealthiest actors of Telugu cinema. But Nagarjuna is not ready to take any risk on his sons. After a long break, Akhil started a film which is planned on a decent budget considering his market. Sithara Entertainments is producing the film while Annapurna Studios is presenting the film. Nagarjuna has not produced any film of Chaitanya or Akhil in the recent years. During their dull phase, Nagarjuna should have locked a solid script and produced the films of his sons. He did not do that which is a huge surprise. Even Nagarjuna too is in a lean phase because of a series of flops. He is expected to take up a solo project soon after multi-starrers like Kubera and Coolie.