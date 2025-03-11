x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?

Published on March 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?
image
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments
image
Dil Raju and team working on Two Sequels
image
Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback

Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?

Gone are the days of family legacy and the audience are not much bothered about the previous generations of actors. Akkineni youngsters Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are struggling. Thandel is a relief for Naga Chaitanya and the actor has to deliver consistent hits. He could not deliver back-to-back hits in his career and his market is unstable. It all depends on the pre-release buzz and the combinations. Akhil is yet to score a solid hit and he has taken a long break. An experienced actor like Nagarjuna is not investing in his sons. He has a huge backup like Annapurna Studios including all the resources and he can invest lavishly on his sons.

Nagarjuna is one of the wealthiest actors of Telugu cinema. But Nagarjuna is not ready to take any risk on his sons. After a long break, Akhil started a film which is planned on a decent budget considering his market. Sithara Entertainments is producing the film while Annapurna Studios is presenting the film. Nagarjuna has not produced any film of Chaitanya or Akhil in the recent years. During their dull phase, Nagarjuna should have locked a solid script and produced the films of his sons. He did not do that which is a huge surprise. Even Nagarjuna too is in a lean phase because of a series of flops. He is expected to take up a solo project soon after multi-starrers like Kubera and Coolie.

Next Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun Previous KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?
image
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments

Latest

image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?
image
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments
image
Dil Raju and team working on Two Sequels
image
Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback

Most Read

image
Twist in Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s Case
image
Jagga Reddy never ceases to amaze
image
Eye opener on honour killings: Sensational verdict in Pranay murder case

Related Articles

Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali