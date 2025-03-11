Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the highest paid actors of the country after the release of Pushpa franchise. He gained a solid pan-Indian market and several filmmakers are in a rush to work with Allu Arjun. The actor shares a good bond with ace producer Dil Raju. The duo worked together in Arya, Parugu and DJ. After the massive debacle of Game Changer, Allu Arjun promised a film for Dil Raju. The top producer has recently met Bunny with a proposal.

He promised a film with Prashanth Neel. The KGF director has promised a film for Dil Raju in the past though he did not take any advance. Dil Raju will soon arrange a meeting between Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel. The project may not take off anytime soon because of their commitments. Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel combo will be undoubtedly one of the craziest one in Indian cinema. For now, Bunny is committed to work with Atlee and he has a film with Trivikram lined up. Prashanth Neel is directing NTR and he has films with Ram Charan and Yash lined up. He is also discussing Salaar 2 with Prabhas.