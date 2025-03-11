Summer 2025: Crucial for Many Actors

A bunch of medium budget and small budget films are heading for release during summer this year. Several young Tollywood actors are struggling with back-to-back debacles and their market is in trouble. Most of them are testing their luck in this summer:

Kalyanram: Bimbisara brought Kalyanram back to limelight but the actor delivered disasters like Amigos and Devil. He has high hopes on Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and the action drama is slated for summer release. The film is made on a big-budget.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Siddhu Jonnalagadda has delivered solid hits with the Tillu franchise. His next film Jack is releasing in summer and it is said to be a hilarious entertainer. It has to be seen how Siddhu Jonnalagadda does with Jack at the box-office and he has to get the audience out of his Tillu character.

Nara Rohit: After a long break, Nara Rohit is getting back to films. He has done a romantic entertainer titled Sundarakanda and the film is gearing up for summer release. He is also playing an important role in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam and the film too releases in summer this year.

Manchu Vishnu: Manchu Vishnu has delivered a super hit a decade ago. He is completely focused on Kannappa, an interesting attempt made on a big-budget. The film has several stars in cameos and the film releases on April 25th. Manchu Vishnu has high hopes on the film.

Sree Vishnu: Samajavaragamana is a solid hit for Sree Vishnu and the actor tasted two disasters like Om Bheem Bush and Swag. The actor has Single lined up in summer race and the film is said to be a romantic comedy.

Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda emerged as a Superstar in no time and he also turned out to be the most trolled actor. It was because of the choice of his films. The actor delivered no hits in the recent years. He was badly trolled for Liger and Family Star. Vijay Deverakonda dedicated a lot of time to Kingdom and the action thriller releases in summer. Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes on the film.

Nithiin: It has been a long time since Nithiin tasted solid hits. Bheeshma was his last theatrical success and the actor has two releases Robinhood and Thammudu lined up for summer release. The actor is quite confident in both these films.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas was focused on Bollywood and after the debacle of Chatrapathi in Hindi, he had to return back to Telugu cinema. Bhairavam is his next release and the film is a remake. The film has been struggling for buzz and the deals of the film are yet to be closed. The film is aimed for summer release this year. Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj will be seen in important roles.