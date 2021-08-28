Will Continue Doing Good Films Like Raja Raja Chora: Sree Vishnu 

Sree Vishnu’s Raja Raja Chora has ended up as a Kingsize Blockbuster and is into its second week. The team has celebrated its success meet thanking all who played a part in the film, the distributors, media, and the audience.

Speaking to the event, Sree Vishnu said, ” Raja Raja Chora success is a team effort. The producers have helped us big time giving complete creative freedom. This success is because of the media. They have taken the movie to the audience and from there, audience have owned it completely. I will continue to do good films with all your blessings”.

Ravibabu heaped praises on the first time director, Hasith Goli. “He has amazing clarity for a new director. He has absolute understanding of what he wants with his script and characters. He will go places for sure,” the talented actor cum director said.