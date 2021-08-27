Police give new twist to Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra!

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay’s proposed padayatra across the state is facing unexpected hurdles from unexpected quarters.

Bandi Sanjay has announced to take padayatra titled “Praja Sangrama Yatra” across Telangana.

It was originally scheduled to begin from August 9 but was postponed due to monsoon session of Parliament in August.

Sanjay later announced that his padayatra will begin on August 24. But due to the demise of BJP senior leader and Uttar Pradesh former CM Kalyan Singh, it was postponed again as BJP announced three-day mourning to mourn the death of Kalyan Singh across the country.

Sanjay later announced to begin padyatra from August 28, that is tomorrow.

However, the Telangana police is yet to give him permission to undertake padayatra till now raising doubts over whether his padayatra will begin or not on August 28.

BJP leaders say they have applied for permission to DGP last week but they have not yet given the permission.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders have made elaborate arrangements to launch Sanjay’s padayatra from Bhagya Laxmi temple near Charminar in Old City on August 28.

BJP leaders see TRS government’s conspiracy in obstructing his padayatra this time by denying police permission.