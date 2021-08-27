Anirudh starts working for NTR’s Next

Jr NTR is going to start work for NTR30 as he finished his work for RRR. NTR30 will be directed by Koratala Siva and the pre-production work is in full swing. The latest buzz is that happening music director Anirudh Ravichandran has come on board and started working on the tunes. It is heard that makers had paid a huge amount for Anirudh. This will be his fourth Telugu film after Jersey, Gang Leader and Agynaathavaasi.

NTR and Koratala Siva are collaborating for the second time after Janatha Garage and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. We have to wait for cast and crew official updates. NTR30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts banner and the movie will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. This untitled social drama is announced for summer 2022 release and NTR will be seen in a lean and never seen stylish look for this film.