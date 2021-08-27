D.K.Aruna creates ‘neutral group’ in BJP!

The BJP in Telangana is already hit by ‘group politics’.

After Banji Sanjay took over as BJP Telangana president in April 2020, the ‘group politics’ intensified.

Party leaders and cadre hailing from Backward Classes rallied behind Bandi Sanjay.

But senior BC leaders like Dr K.Laxman, who was president of Telangana BJP, prior to Bandi Sanjay, are not happy at Bandi Sanjay’s elevation as state party president.

With this, senior BC leaders are staying away from Bandi Sanjay.

Until Bandi Sanjay took over, the Telangana BJP used to be dominated by upper castes like Reddys, Brahmins like G.Kishan Reddy, K.Ramachander Rao etc.

These upper-caste leaders formed another ‘group’ in BJP and doing group politics.

Now latest, it is being speculated in BJP circles that DK Aruna, senior leader, who quit Congress to join BJP in 2019, has formed a new group.

This group is reportedly called a ‘neutral group’ in which all leaders and cadre who are opposed to Bandi Sanjay group and Kishan Reddy group are joining and extending support to DK Aruna.

This group mainly consists of leaders who defected from Congress and TRS just before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It remains to be seen how party command controls group politics in Telangana BJP and makes them work together to come to power in Telangana in 2023 December Assembly polls.