Trivikram ghost directing Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is an official remake of the Malayalam Ayyappanum Koshiyum which starred Biju Menon and Prithivi Raj in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be the lead actors in the Telugu remake titled Bheemla Nayak and is directed by young filmmaker Sagar Chandra. Trivikram Srinivas is taking care of screenplay and dialogues.

The latest buzz is Trivikram is now ghost directing Bheemla Nayak. Almost 20 days of the film’s content that is shot in the past is scrapped. Trivikram is attending the sets regularly and is monitoring the output. Trivikram also made clear that he will start working for Mahesh babu film only after he completes the shoot of Bheemla Nayak.

Bheemla Nayak has got much hype with Pawan Kalyan’s Pancha kattu and his fans are waiting for the first song that will be released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Nithya Menon and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Bheemla Nayak.