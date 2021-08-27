KTR justifies Malla Reddy’s abusive language!

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao tried to justify the abusive language used by minister Ch Malla Reddy on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy recently.

Malla Reddy conducted a press conference at Telangana Bhavan two days ago and hurdled abuses ignoring the fact that he is holding a constitutional minister post.

He even got up from his seat and slapped his thigh to abuse and challenge Revanth Reddy.

When media raised this issue with KTR when he was addressing the press conference today (Friday) from the same venue in Telangana Bhavan, KTR said, “There is Newton’s law which says for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Revanth abused Malla Reddy and Malla Reddy gave back. What can I do? Why don’t you question Revanth Reddy on using abusive language against KCR, myself and TRS every day.”

KTR said their party leaders waited for seven years and showed patience despite opposition leaders abusing me, KCR and TRS every day.

Now our party leaders and cadre lost their patience and are giving back.

No one can fault TRS leaders and cadre for this because this dirty game was started by opposition parties and we are only giving them back, KTR said.