Nani’s Tuck Jagadish arriving on September 10th

Nani’s Tuck Jagadish has been in news because of several odd reasons. The film will skip the theatrical release and Tuck Jagadish is the second film of Nani that is releasing on Amazon Prime. The film streams on Amazon from September 10th. Nani made an official announcement about the same today and announced the release date. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Ritu Varma is the leading lady in Tuck Jagadish, a family entertainer. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh and Aishwarya Rajesh played other important roles.

The film is carrying good expectations and Amazon paid a bomb for the streaming rights of Tuck Jagadish. Shine Screens are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Nani had no option after the makers mounted pressure on the actor to skip the theatrical release because of the pandemic situations in the country. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and he is shooting for Ante Sundaraniki.