Change of Release plan for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan plays a crucial role in the film and the film is carrying huge expectations. Two songs from the movie are yet to be shot and the makers are keen to release the film for Sankranthi 2022. With the makers of RRR changing plans and heading for Sankranthi 2022 release, Acharya will now release for Christmas this year. An official announcement about the release date will be made soon by the makers.

Ram Charan will allocate his dates for Acharya in October and the entire shoot of the film will be completed by the end of October. Matinee Entertainment are the producers and Manisharma is focused on the music and background score. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for God Father, the remake of Lucifer.