Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi for a pan-Indian Film

Tollywood young actor Sundeep Kishan is all set for pan-Indian debut with Micheal. The film turns even bigger after critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is roped in for a crucial role in the action entertainer. The first look announcement poster looks new and interesting. Ranjit Jeyakodi is making his directorial debut and the film will be made simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions are the producers. The shoot commences soon and more announcements are awaited.

