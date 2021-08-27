Nag’s Next Pre-Look: Get Ready For Action

Akkineni Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru’s yet to be titled flick co-starring Kajal Aggarwal is fast progressing with its shooting in Hyderabad. There is a surprising update arriving on Nagarjuna’s birthday on 29th of this month. Before that, they have released a pre-look poster of the movie, on the occasion of Suniel Narang’s birthday.

Draped in a long coat, Nagarjuna is getting ready for action in rain with a sword in his hand. The poster looks intriguing and makes us wait eagerly for Nagarjuna’s birthday special announcement.

The joint production venture of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners has cinematography handled by Mukesh G.