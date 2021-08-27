Nithiin’s Maestro Digital Streaming Pushed

Young actor Nithiin completed the shoot of Maestro in quick schedules and the film is the remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun. His home banner Sreshth Movies produced Maestro and it is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film will skip the theatrical release and will head for a direct digital release on September 9th. With Tuck Jagadish heading for a digital release on September 10th and Love Story releasing in theatres on September 19th, Maestro digital streaming is now postponed.

Maestro will head for streaming on September 17th on Disney Plus Hotstar. The new streaming date will be announced very soon. The trailer of Maestro looked decent. Mahati Sagar composed the music and some of the songs turned popular. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and Tamannaah will be seen in another prominent role in Maestro. Nithiin is on a break and he will work with Vakkantham Vamsi soon. He also signed a film in the direction of editor SR Sekhar.