Exclusive: RRR heading for Sankranthi 2022 Release

The makers of RRR made it clear that the entire shooting portions of the film are completed. SS Rajamouli is completely focused on the post-production work of the film and the first copy is expected to be ready by the end of October. The makers are keen to release the film in the first best holiday season after the entire Indian theatrical market reopens. The film’s producer DVV Danayya called up the producers of all the Sankranthi biggies and informed them that RRR will head for a theatrical release during Sankranthi 2022.

An official announcement about the film hitting the screens for Sankranthi will be made soon. The makers of Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam are now puzzled about the new release dates. If the north Indian market fails to reopen by December, RRR’s release would be pushed for summer 2022. For now, the makers are considering Sankranthi 2022 release for the film. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic action entertainer that is set before the independence.