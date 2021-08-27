Maha Samudram inks an Interesting Deal

Sharwanand and Siddharth are working together for the first time with Maha Samudram, an intense action entertainer. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is the director and the shooting portions are completed. The film gained interesting buzz across the trade circles and the makers are closing the deals. The digital rights are picked up by top digital platform Netflix for a price of Rs 10.5 crores. This is the biggest ever digital deal for Sharwanand in his career.

The deal was closed recently and the makers are closing the other non-theatrical deals for now. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the leading ladies while Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh have other prominent roles. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers and the film is heading for release soon. Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the music for this mass entertainer.