Sridevi Soda Center Review

Sridevi Soda Center Review

Sudheer Babu plays the hero role in Sridevi Soda Center, a mass entertainer. Karuna Kumar directed this rustic romantic drama that has enough dose of action. Sridevi Soda Center will hit the screens on August 27th with premiers in USA on 26th. Aanandhi is the leading lady and she will be seen in a traditional role in the film. 70mm Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma composed the music, background score.

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA premier show begins 7:15PM EST , Keep Refreshing this page

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.