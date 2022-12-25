Will Jagan stay in Amaravati if he loses the polls in 2024?

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday asked whether chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will stay in Amaravati if he loses the 2024 general election. Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, Narasimha Rao said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the state in the last three and a half years.

He said that the IT sector in the state was destroyed under Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. Andhra Pradesh is nowhere in the IT sector, he added. He questioned why the state government was not working to bring new investments to the state.

The BJP leader accused the TDP and YSR Congress leaders of speaking about Andhra Pradesh only if they are in power. He said that these leaders would reside in Telangana if they lost power.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that he would stay in Andhra Pradesh unlike other leaders who are staying in Hyderabad, the BJP leader said that Jagan had said the same thing about Amaravati. However, after winning the 2019 election, Jagan had changed his stand on Amaravati with a three capitals plan, he said.

The BJP leader asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to give in writing that he would stay in Amaravati or Andhra Pradesh if his party loses power in the next election.

The BJP MP said that the regional party leaders were power hungry and had no plans to develop the state or work for the people. He wanted the people to keep these regional parties away and support the BJP for the overall development of the state.