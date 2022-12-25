Jagan inaugurates Rs 124.10 crore works in YSR district

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated a slew of development works taken up at a cost of Rs 124.10 crore here on Saturday. The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 22.40 crore Dr YSR Bus Terminal developed with state-of-the-art facilities through Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA). He addressed a public meeting after inaugurating the bus terminal.

Briefing welfare schemes in Pulivendula constituency, he said that construction works of Dr YSR Medical College were taken at a cost of Rs 500 crore. As part of the construction, the Medical College Teaching Hospital will be inaugurated by July 2023 and by December the medical college will also be inaugurated. Water lifting scheme from GNSS main canal to HNSS canal will store water in Kaleti vagu reservoir by December 2023 and supply water to 43 ponds in Chakrayapet mandal.

Steps are also being taken to supply water in Rayachoti, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaneru constituencies. All the works relating to the water grid project, which is being undertaken at a cost of Rs.480 crores for comprehensive water supply in Pulivendula constituency, are also going at a brisk pace. It will be fully accessible to the people of the constituency by October 2023. Pulivendula and Vempalle underground works (UGD structures) are also going on at a cost of Rs.192 crores.

While Pulivendula UGD works will be completed by March 2023 and Vempalle UGD works by October 2023. A comprehensive water supply scheme will be implemented in Pulivendula by June 2023 to supply drinking water to every household. Widening of main roads in Vempalle was also taken by the government on a priority basis. Land acquisition has already been completed in this regard. The works will be completed by December 2023, he said, adding that the integrated sports complex in Pulivendula will be ready by March 2023.

Regarding the two degree colleges in Pulivendula and Vempalle, the Chief Minister said that women’s Degree College at Pulivendula has started functioning from this academic year and the Vempalle Government Degree College being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore will be readied by December 2023. A skill development centre will come to functional by March 2023 and works relating to Central Mall in Pulivendula taken at a cost of Rs 87 crore will be readied by December 2023.

The other development works which were inaugurated by the Chief Minister include 100 feet road widened to Kadiri, vegetable market, Dr YSR memorial park, Rayalapuram Bridge, Garbage Transfer Station, 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant.