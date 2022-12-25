Venkaiah Naidu says NTR brought revolution in politics

Former vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, said that late N T Rama Rao brought revolution in politics. He said NTR had also introduced politics to the common man with his active and vibrant speeches to the people.

Venkaiah Naidu participated in the birth centenary celebrations of NTR held at Tenali. NTR’s daughter Lokeswari, son Ramakrishna were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said that NTR touched the hearts of the people through his welfare programmes. NTR gave a socio-economic lift for the poor and the marginalised people in the state, Venkaiah Naidu said.

The former vice-president also said that NTR had encouraged the younger generations to come to politics. NTR had also given support to women to enter politics, besides giving them equal rights in the society including property rights.

He said that NTR was a plain man and had no knowledge of conspiracies and that made him a victim of conspiracy. He was stabbed in the back because of his innocence, Venkaiah Naidu said.