Farmers suffered huge losses due to faulty policies of Jagan, says Naidu

The farming community in Andhra Pradesh is suffering huge losses due to the faulty decisions taken by the State Government like massive hike in power charges and no Minimum Support Price (MSP), said former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Addressing a public gathering as part of his ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme at Bobbili, Chandrababu Naidu said that it is only the TDP that knows the problems of the farming community in the State. Stating that the farmers in the region have brought to his notice the issues that they have been facing after the YSRCP came to power, the TDP supremo said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has no knowledge about agriculture.

“The late NT Rama Rao and I as chief ministers first studied the problems faced by the farming community and then we used to take necessary decisions. THus, it is the TDP which is well aware of the issues of the farmers. But the situation is totally different now,” Chandrababu said. What is the reason for installing metres for agriculture pump sets and why the power charges are so heavy, he asked.

Asking as to why the photos of Jagan are printed on the passbooks and are the lands donated by his ancestors, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has noted down all the problems listed out by the farmers. “Once the TDP is back in power all the issues will be resolved and justice will be done to them,” he added.

Calling upon the people to throw away the psycho Government and welcome the cycle government, the TDP supremo said that no chief minister, who headed the State earlier, had only taken the system further. “But this Chief Minister is destroying the whole system by introducing the volunteer network who are bossing over the farmers in their respective areas,” he said.

Observing that it is late NT Rama Rao, who introduced the Single Window system in the State, the former chief minister said that he introduced the Dwcra system to pay the dues to the farmers at the places of purchase of the farm products. But Jagan cancelled all these facilities thus ruining the whole structure. Stating that it is the TDP that had spent Rs 1,550 cr for irrigation in North Andhra, he said that Jagan did not spend even Rs 400 cr in this region.

Maintaining that the farmers in Amravati region have donated their lands voluntarily only for the development of the State, Chandrababu Naidu said that once the TDP comes back to power justice will be done to the whole farming community in the State and the demands of the farmers will be fulfilled.