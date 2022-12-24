Dhamaka First Day Worldwide Collections – Good Opening

Dhamaka takes a good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.40 Cr. This ain’t the biggest opener for Ravi Teja but film has recorded very good occupancies all the areas. It’s Ravi Tejas biggest opener in Nizam with 1.85 Cr share and 3.10 Cr gross. Gross of the film in Telugu States stands at 7.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued at 20 Cr and it needs a steady run to achieve this mark.

The film has done decent business in the Rest of India markets and below par overseas. Worldwide gross of the film on the opening day stands at 8.80 Cr and distributor share at 5.10 Cr.

Nizam – 1.85 Cr

Ceeded – 0.74 Cr

UA – 0.54 Cr

Guntur – 0.40 Cr

East – 0.25 Cr

Krishna – 0.25 Cr

West – 0.26 Cr

Nellore – 0.11 Cr

AP/TS – 4.40 Cr (7.20 Cr)

ROI – 0.30 Cr (0.60 Cr)

OS – 0.40 Cr (1 Cr)

Worldwide – 5.10 Cr (8.80 Cr)