Will Prabhas work with Puri Jagannadh?

During the promotional interview of Couple Friendly, Prabhas has expressed his love for Puri Jagannadh. He said that no director can write the characterization of a lead actor like Puri Jagannadh. Prabhas heaped praise on Puri and he also wished to work with him again. But what’s stopping him from working with Puri is the director. Puri Jagannadh has to work on a right script and narrate it to Prabhas. Getting a nod from Prabhas is not a big deal.

There are a lot of producers in waiting mode for Prabhas. If the pan-Indian star gives his nod, the film will commence very soon. Puri too will have a golden opportunity to deliver a pan-Indian film with Prabhas. He is currently busy with Vijay Sethupathi’s Slum Dog which is aimed for release soon. After the release, Puri should work on a script for Prabhas. Hope the project materializes soon.