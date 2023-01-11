Will Somesh Kumar’s order affect 15 other officers?

The Central government had directed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar to move to his parent cadre, Andhra Pradesh. The 1989 batch IAS officer, Somesh Kumar was originally allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre after the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

However, Somesh continued to stay with Telangana by getting clearance from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). He became the chief secretary of the Telangana state as well.

But, the Central government filed a petition against the CAT order in Telangana high court which quashed the order. Following this, the Central government had directed Somesh Kumar to report to his parent (Andhra Pradesh) cadre.

While he is likely to come to Andhra Pradesh, the Centre’s order had put Damocles’ sword over the heads of 15 other IAS and IPS officers who are working in the states of their choice against their allocation.

Among the IPS officers, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, additional DG Abhilasha Bisth, Abhilash Mahanthy, are working in Telangana, while they were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh. In AP, senior IPS officers, Manish Kumar Singh, Amit Garg and Atul Singh, who belonged to the Telangana cadre are currently working in Andhra Pradesh.

From the IAS cadre, besides Somesh Kumar, the other officers, Vani Prasad, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, M Prasanthi, K Amrapali who were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh are currently working with the Telangana government.

Similarly, the Telangana cadre officers, Harikiran, Srijana and Sivashankar are currently working with Andhra Pradesh government.

It is now to be seen if the Centre would also issue directions to these officers to move to their original state or not. In such a case, these officers too will have to move to their state as Somesh Kumar was relieved in Telangana and is likely to join the AP cadre in a day or two.