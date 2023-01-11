AP CM releases Rs 395 Cr for vendors welfare

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.395 crore under the Jagananna Thodu towards interest free loans through banks to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans at Rs. 10,000 each. He also released Rs 15.17 crore towards reimbursement of interest to benefit 13.28 lakh beneficiaries who have obtained and repaid the loans promptly in the last six months.

Releasing the amount virtually by click of a button at the Camp Office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries of the scheme, besides becoming part and parcel of the self-employed community, are also helping the society indirectly in a great way.

He said it is a matter of pride for the State that it has sanctioned 24, 06,000 loans out of the total number of 39,21,000 loans given in the entire country. Out of the total 15,31,347 beneficiaries, 8,74,745 traders and artisans are promptly repaying their loans and have become inseparable part of the scheme by recycling their loans with great discipline, he said, adding that it indicates a good change in the society.

Eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats and such people would be included in the scheme at the end of social audit every six months.

The Chief Minister said he had seen the hardships of several artisans and petty traders during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and decided to end their woes by introducing the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

With today’s disbursal that benefits 28,000 new petty traders and artisans, the Government has so far reimbursed Rs. 63.65 crore as interest alone while the total loan amount sanctioned so far reaches Rs 2,406 crore benefiting 15,31, 347 people out of which 80 percent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.