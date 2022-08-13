Will you withdraw freebies and go for polls, KTR asks Modi

Freebies to the people has become a controversial issue now with several top heads expressing their opinions against continuation of freebies. Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana, Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu and many others have advised the political parties and the governments not to encourage freebies.

They have said that the freebies would cause major damage to the nation’s economy. These comments came simultaneously with the Reserve Bank of India releasing a note on the waiver of over Rs 10,000 lakh crore of bad debts to the big industrialists and business firms in the country.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken against the freebies for a healthy economy.

Telangana Rastra Samithi working president and minister, K Taraka Ramarao, reacted sharply to the Prime Minister’s comments and dared the BJP leadership to go for next elections after withdrawing the welfare schemes by the Central government and also all the BJP-ruled state governments.

KTR wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the withdrawal of freebies and for the next round of elections to the Parliament and also to the states with a slogan of better economy without freebies.

KTR took strong exception to the term freebies and wondered how the BJP leadership is justifying debt waiver for the rich, while speaking very low of welfare schemes as freebies. He sought to advise the Prime Minister and the BJP leaders to stop favouring and promoting the rich and looking down at the poor.