x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
View all stories
Home > Politics

Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
Photos : Mad Square Success Celebrations
image
Two Big Announcements from NTR
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Glam Show

Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments

The Andhra Pradesh TDP lead government has given significant importance to women and Backward Classes (BCs) in the recent Agricultural Market Committee chairperson appointments. In a move towards inclusivity, women received 40% of positions while Backward Classes secured 34% of the chairperson roles.

So far, the government has appointed chairpersons to 85 market committees in two phases – 47 in the first phase and 38 in the second. Of these, 29 positions went to Backward Classes, representing 34% of the total appointments. Additionally, SC communities received 12 positions and ST communities got four positions.

Women received remarkable representation with 34 chairperson positions across both phases, accounting for 40% of all appointments. This allocation shows the government’s commitment towards women’s empowerment in administrative roles.

Among the 85 market committees filled so far, Telugu Desam Party secured 68 chairperson positions, while Janasena got 14 and BJP received three positions. Of the total 218 market committees in the state, 133 still need chairpersons.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is currently working on releasing the third phase of appointments. He’s considering requests from alliance parties while also examining the contributions of Telugu Desam Party workers before making final decisions.

Next Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss Previous Photos : Mad Square Success Celebrations
else

TRENDING

image
Two Big Announcements from NTR
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Glam Show
image
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: Mythri Struggling

Latest

image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
Photos : Mad Square Success Celebrations
image
Two Big Announcements from NTR
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Glam Show

Most Read

image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
38 Market Committee Chairpersons Announced in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar