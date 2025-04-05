Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments

The Andhra Pradesh TDP lead government has given significant importance to women and Backward Classes (BCs) in the recent Agricultural Market Committee chairperson appointments. In a move towards inclusivity, women received 40% of positions while Backward Classes secured 34% of the chairperson roles.

So far, the government has appointed chairpersons to 85 market committees in two phases – 47 in the first phase and 38 in the second. Of these, 29 positions went to Backward Classes, representing 34% of the total appointments. Additionally, SC communities received 12 positions and ST communities got four positions.

Women received remarkable representation with 34 chairperson positions across both phases, accounting for 40% of all appointments. This allocation shows the government’s commitment towards women’s empowerment in administrative roles.

Among the 85 market committees filled so far, Telugu Desam Party secured 68 chairperson positions, while Janasena got 14 and BJP received three positions. Of the total 218 market committees in the state, 133 still need chairpersons.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is currently working on releasing the third phase of appointments. He’s considering requests from alliance parties while also examining the contributions of Telugu Desam Party workers before making final decisions.