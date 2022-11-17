Yashoda to be made into a Franchise

Top actress Samantha’s recent offering Yashoda released last Friday and the film posted decent numbers over the weekend. Though the weekdays numbers are not so encouraging, the makers are left in a safe zone because of the business potential and craze of Samantha. Keeping the result and business aside, the makers of Yashoda are keen to make it into a franchise. The film’s directors Hari and Harish announced that they are ready with the concepts of Yashoda 2 and Yashoda 3.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad too is ready to pool out the funds for Yashoda and make it into a franchise. The team of Yashoda are waiting for the confirmation of Samantha to start the work on the sequel. The director duo is in plans to narrate the script and idea of Yashoda 2 to Samantha after she recovers completely. The actress is down with Myositis and she is expected to get back to work next month. She has a couple of Telugu and a couple of Hindi films lined up.