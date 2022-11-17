Jagan totally stalled development of AP, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, completely blocked the progress of the State.

Addressing a road show at Adoni as part of his programme, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people have now realised their mistake of electing Jagan Mohan Reddy to power. “There is absolutely no progress in the State in the past three-and-half years while rowdyism and crime are on the rise,” Chandrababu added.

The TDP president expressed surprise at a whole family attempting suicide after the family members were threatened by a police constable. Two members of that family died, he said and asked as to why the law-and-order system has become like this. Chandrababu made it clear that the ‘psychos’, being encouraged by Jagan, can hardly threaten him.

“What will happen if the TDP cadre retaliates and the police should seriously think about this,” Chandrababu observed. Why the police officials are keeping silent though the local YSRCP activists are resorting to some kind of attacks on the TDP leaders during his visit in Kurnool district, he asked but expressed serious concern that the police officials too are not getting their salaries on time.

The former chief minister was happy at the huge turn out to his road show. “I am not a film actor, but the people turned out in large numbers,” Chandrababu said, adding that this clearly indicates that the public support is only with the TDP.

The former chief minister pointed out that when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam, the local leaders and the administration created a lot of trouble for him. He also stated that the CID officials are unnecessarily harassing innocent persons and asked why the Anna Canteens were closed.