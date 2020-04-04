YCP Ministers, MLAs throwing Modi lockdown to winds?

The YCP Ministers and MLAs are freely taking part in social events and COVID-19 emergency wards inaugurations. Large crowds are being moiblised for this to make them grand events. TDP MP asks why no action is being taken against them for violating PM Modi’s 21-day lockdown. Is the physical distancing not for YCP leaders in AP at all? Very unfortunate that Ministers are trying to get publicity by cutting ribbons to open virus isolation wards. The ruling party leaders should rather themselves observe preventive measures by avoiding crowd-based activities.

Despite 21-day lockdown, they are conducting social events throwing people’s lives in risk. In Guntur, Chittoor, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, 2 MLAs and 2 Ministers were seen inaugurating public infrastructure and taking part in party events. Such public events have the potential to transmit coronavirus. Nani found fault with Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivas for inaugurating a COVID-19 testing centre in King George Hospital in Vizag on April 2. YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini inaugurated a Corona isolation ward in the Community Health Centre in her Chilakaluripeta constituency, Guntur. YSRCP MLA Venkataiah Goud inaugurated a bridge in his Palamaneru constituency in Chittoor with around 150 people. Minister Taneti Vanitha herself took part in distribution of Rs. 1,000 cash to poor people by YCP leaders instead of volunteers.

When public representatives and Ministers themselves violate norms of social distancing, will it not send negative signals to people in these days of greater epidemic threat?